Aug 4, 2021
Malaysia Prime Minister to Address Nation After Key Party Retracts Support
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is set to address the nation at 12:30 p.m. local time.
The broadcast comes after Muhyiddin’s audience with the nation’s king earlier today, and after the largest political party in the ruling coalition retracted support for his government on Tuesday.
