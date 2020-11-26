(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia will provide an automatic moratorium on loan repayments for the poorest 40% of the population, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said in parliament, as he sought support for the passage of his $78 billion spending plan for 2021.

Individuals in the middle 40% (M40) may apply for moratorium without submitting relevant documents

Micro enterprises can also avail of automatic moratorium

The government will permit withdrawals of up to 10,000 ringgit for members whose incomes have been affected by the pandemic EPF has inflows of about 80b ringgit

Aid to farmers expanded by 80m ringgit; allowance to fishermen raised to 250 ringgit from 200 ringgit

