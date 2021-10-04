(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia called in China’s ambassador on Monday to protest the presence and activities of Chinese vessels off the coasts of Sabah and Sarawak states, an action the foreign affairs ministry described as an encroachment.

The presence of these vessels, including a survey vessel, are “inconsistent” with the country’s Economic Zone Act of 1984, as well as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982, or UNCLOS, Malaysia’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement late Monday.

The protest comes weeks after some Southeast Asian countries expressed concern that a new security pact between the U.S., U.K. and Australia could provoke China and spark a regional arms race. Malaysia will not compromise with any country if there is a threat in the South China Sea, Bernama reported Sunday, citing an interview with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Malaysia is one of several countries in the region that disputes China’s claims over the South China Sea, while Beijing regularly asserts sovereignty over about four-fifths of the waters.

“Malaysia reiterates that all matters relating to the South China Sea must be resolved peacefully and constructively, in accordance with universally recognized principles of international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS,” according to the statement.

