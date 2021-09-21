(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia reached its target of fully vaccinating 80% of the adult population, achieving herd immunity for adults against Covid, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The milestone comes as Malaysia prepares for life with Covid-19 even as new infections stay high. The country added 15,759 cases on Tuesday, halting five days of declines that saw the tally fall to 14,345 on Monday, the smallest since end-July.

Emboldened by the speedy vaccination rate, Malaysia will reopen three tourist spots including Genting Highlands, a hilltop casino resort operated by the Genting Group, state news agency Bernama cited Tourism Minister Nancy Shukri as saying. The other two destinations that will open under travel bubble are Tioman island and the state of Melaka.

Moreover, gasoline stations, eateries and convenience stores will soon be allowed to stay open until midnight, Defense Minister Hishammuddin Hussein was quoted as saying in local media on Tuesday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.