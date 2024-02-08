(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia said it has recovered 23.9 million ringgit ($5 million) worth of assets related to troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd. following former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Roger Ng’s trial in the US.

The money and assets, including properties, were forfeited or surrendered by two officers who worked under ex-premier Najib Razak, a former 1MDB official and two persons connected to fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said in a statement.

Since 2019, the Malaysian government said it has recouped 29 billion ringgit of assets that disappeared from 1MDB.

Malaysian authorities are counting on the convicted former Goldman banker’s cooperation to recover as much as possible from the billions looted from the fund. Ng was scheduled to begin a 10-year prison sentence in October last year, but US officials allowed the sentence to be deferred so that he could return to the Southeast Asian country and help with its investigation.

Najib’s special officer, Amhari Efendi, surrendered about 4.6 million ringgit to the government through BSI Bank Switzerland, according to the anti-corruption body. Authorities also confiscated three condominiums worth almost 7.1 million ringgit from another special officer Mohammad Kamal Yan Yahaya, the agency said.

The anti-corruption body said it had also obtained court orders to forfeit properties belonging to Low’s associates Jerome Lee and his wife Koay Ying Ying in Malaysia and Singapore that are worth 11.8 million ringgit.

