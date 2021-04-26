(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia is in the ‘fifth stage” of an economic recovery with a tech upcycle, Covid vaccinations and an improving jobs market helping to drive growth, according to Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

The economy will grow at 6% to 7.5% in 2021, he said at a briefing on Monday, matching the central bank’s projections made last month. A global recovery will help bolster growth, including projects like the mass rapid transit project and the Pan Borneo highway at home, he added.

Malaysia’s central bank said late last month it expects the economy to return to pre-Covid levels by the middle of this year, and pledged to keep monetary policy accommodative as the country charts a recovery from the pandemic.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.