(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia has lifted its suspension on the sale of flight and bus tickets to Singapore via its vaccinated travel lane effective Friday, according to Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

  • Quota for the ticket sales will be reduced to 50% of the vessel’s capacity, Khairy said in a statement Friday
    • Travelers who purchased tickets before the travel lane was paused may still continue their journey regardless of the quota
  • The time-frame to increase ticket sales quota will depend on the Health Ministry’s risk assessments of the Covid situation in both countries
  • Travelers are reminded to conduct self-tests for Covid on the second, fourth and sixth days after their arrival
    • Professional Covid tests must be carried out on the third, and fifth days after their arrival
  • NOTE: Malaysia Reduces Quarantine for Boosted Travelers to Five Days

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.