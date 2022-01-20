Jan 20, 2022
Malaysia Resumes Sales of Vaccinated Lane Tickets to Singapore
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia has lifted its suspension on the sale of flight and bus tickets to Singapore via its vaccinated travel lane effective Friday, according to Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.
- Quota for the ticket sales will be reduced to 50% of the vessel’s capacity, Khairy said in a statement Friday
- Travelers who purchased tickets before the travel lane was paused may still continue their journey regardless of the quota
- The time-frame to increase ticket sales quota will depend on the Health Ministry’s risk assessments of the Covid situation in both countries
- Travelers are reminded to conduct self-tests for Covid on the second, fourth and sixth days after their arrival
- Professional Covid tests must be carried out on the third, and fifth days after their arrival
- NOTE: Malaysia Reduces Quarantine for Boosted Travelers to Five Days
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.