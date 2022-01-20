(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia has lifted its suspension on the sale of flight and bus tickets to Singapore via its vaccinated travel lane effective Friday, according to Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Quota for the ticket sales will be reduced to 50% of the vessel’s capacity, Khairy said in a statement Friday Travelers who purchased tickets before the travel lane was paused may still continue their journey regardless of the quota

The time-frame to increase ticket sales quota will depend on the Health Ministry’s risk assessments of the Covid situation in both countries

Travelers are reminded to conduct self-tests for Covid on the second, fourth and sixth days after their arrival Professional Covid tests must be carried out on the third, and fifth days after their arrival

NOTE: Malaysia Reduces Quarantine for Boosted Travelers to Five Days

