(Bloomberg) -- Abdul Wahid Omar has resigned as executive chairman of Malaysia’s biggest state-owned fund manager, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Wahid was expected to inform Permodalan Nasional Bhd.’s board at a special meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Wahid, who joined the fund in 2016, has served as cabinet minister and chief executive officer of Malayan Banking Bhd.

Wahid joined directors at state-linked Telekom Malaysia Bhd. and Petroliam Nasional Bhd. who have stepped down, as well as central bank Governor Muhammad Ibrahim, who quit earlier this month after questions were raised about the institution’s role in a land deal related to state fund 1MDB.

Star newspaper earlier reported the resignation, citing an unnamed source.

PNB was set up by the government in 1978 to help boost the wealth of the country’s ethnic Malays, and remains heavily invested in Malaysia with assets totaling 279.23 billion ringgit ($69 billion) as of end 2017. Soon after taking the post in 2016, Wahid unveiled plans to boost the fund’s assets to 350 billion ringgit by 2022.

PNB holds stakes in some of the nation’s biggest companies, including Maybank, Sime Darby Bhd. and UMW Holdings Bhd. Its domestic equity investments of 180 billion ringgit is equal to about 10 percent of the local stock exchange’s market capitalization, Wahid said in an interview last year.

