(Bloomberg) -- Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad lost his Langkawi parliamentary seat in the general election.

The 97-year-old, who led the Pejuang party, came in fourth in a five-way contest in the constituency. He garnered about 4,566 votes out of about 47,500 valid votes cast, and will lose his election deposit, according to the Election Commission. The seat was won by the candidate representing the Perikatan Nasional coalition.

Mahathir was instrumental in unseating the ruling United Malays National Organisation in the historic 2018 election before losing power in 2020. UMNO returned to the ruling bloc after the collapse of Mahathir’s administration, but led a fragile coalition until elections were called in October.

The country’s longest-serving leader, Mahathir was prime minister for 22 years in his first foray and ran the country for 22 months in his second.

