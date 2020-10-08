Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim Says Has Audience With King Next Week

(Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg on LINE messenger for all the business news and analysis you need.

Malaysia’s opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said he has been granted an audience with the king on Tuesday.

“At the meeting, I will present documentation of the strong and convincing majority of MPs, as I mentioned earlier,” Anwar said in a statement on Thursday.

Anwar said last month he has the numbers to oust Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, raising speculation that he might soon call a general election.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.