(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said no more lawmakers will leave the party for the ruling government, adding that members remain steadfast in the wake of defections.

“We are not going to compromise on the values and principles that the party has adopted so far,” he said at a media briefing on Tuesday. “Our party members will remain steadfast with the party’s principles.”

Anwar’s comments came after three of his lawmakers recently left his People’s Justice Party and declared support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s ruling coalition government. The opposition leader also claimed some of the lawmakers were being pressured to defect.

Tensions are rising as Muhyiddin tries to shore up support before an election that he said will be called as soon as the pandemic is brought under control. He came to power in March last year after securing a razor-thin majority following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor Mahathir Mohamad.

Anwar said his party remains committed to its allies and any form of other collaboration for the next election is too premature. There is no pact with the United Malays National Organisation, he added.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.