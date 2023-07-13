(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he will hold a virtual meeting with Tesla Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tomorrow.

Anwar didn’t provide details on the planned discussions while speaking to reporters after attending an event with the enforcement agencies Thursday.

The Star newspaper last Friday cited Anwar as saying he will meet Musk this week to discuss further investments in the Southeast Asian country.

Tesla in March said it will sell its electric cars in Malaysia to tap into the rising foreign demand for EVs in Southeast Asia. The company plans to set up an office in the country, introduce service centers and build a network of superchargers.

