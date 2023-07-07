(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will meet Tesla Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk to discuss further investments in Malaysia, the Star reported.

“Elon Musk has asked to meet next week to discuss with me the possibility of him increasing his investments in Malaysia,” the report cited Anwar as saying on Friday.

Tesla in March said it will sell its electric cars in Malaysia to tap into the rising foreign demand for EVs in Southeast Asia. The company plans to set up an office in the country, introduce service centers and build a network of superchargers.

