Anwar told civil servants on Monday he could not be faulted for the royal leniency granted to Najib last week, as the Federal Constitution empowers Malay rulers to pardon convicts. Najib saw his 12-year prison sentence halved and his fines slashed following a meeting of the Pardons Board, which was chaired by Malaysia’s previous king before he ended his reign last week.

“How can the prime minister, king, the attorney-general or the Pardons Board be blamed?” Anwar said at a monthly gathering of the Prime Minister’s Department in Putrajaya. “That does not arise. We accept the constitution; this is the jurisdiction we have provided for since independence.”

Najib was convicted in 2022 on abuse of power and money-laundering charges in relation to 1MDB. The fund became the center of a multi-billion-dollar scandal that spawned probes across continents. The former premier has several pending 1MDB cases in court.

The royal decision has fueled growing backlash against Anwar, who rose to power in November 2022 on an anti-corruption platform. His commitment to fight graft already came under scrutiny last year after the government withdrew 47 criminal charges against a key ally, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Anwar has denied interfering in Zahid’s case.

“The efforts of the government in combating corruption above have been seriously undermined by the developments in Najib’s case,” said Ramkarpal Singh, a lawmaker from the Democratic Action Party, a long-time ally of Anwar, on Saturday.

Najib’s reduced sentencing also didn’t go down well with his family and party colleagues, who had sought a full pardon. According to the board, Najib will only be freed by Aug. 23, 2028. The United Malays National Organisation, which Deputy Prime Minister Zahid leads and is part of the ruling coalition, vowed to fight for Najib’s freedom.

“We, the leaders of UMNO support the continued efforts to appeal for Najib Razak’s full pardon,” Ahmad Maslan, a member of the party’s supreme council, wrote on X on Sunday. “Justice was not served to him during trial.”

UMNO will gather signatures from members and submit a letter to the Federal Territories Pardons Board soon, the New Straits Times reported, citing people it didn’t identify.

Anwar said Monday that any queries about the royal decision should be sent as a memorandum to the king.

The Pardons Board meeting was one of the last acts by Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, who ended his five-year reign under Malaysia’s rotational monarchy last Tuesday to return as the ruler of Pahang, which is also Najib’s home state. Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, the head of Malaysia’s southernmost state, took the throne on Wednesday.

The pardons process takes into account factors such as the applicant’s life prior to the sentencing, their families, contribution and service, said Anwar. The Pardons Board is also made aware of the judiciary process, before the king makes the ultimate decision, he said.

“I hope with this explanation, we’ll let this subside,” said Anwar.

