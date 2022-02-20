(Bloomberg) --

Malaysia may fully reopen its international borders early in the second quarter, according to Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

The ministry had been given two weeks by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to prepare guidelines but that doesn’t mean the borders will be opened soon after that, state news agency Bernama cited Khairy as saying on Saturday.

While the second quarter is a realistic target, the matter needs prior discussion at several levels and it is for the prime minister to announce the actual date, the report said.

The guidelines would need to be presented to the Covid management committee, chaired by the premier, as well as the Covid panel of ministers before being brought to the Cabinet, according to the report.

On Feb. 8, a government advisory council proposed a reopening of borders as early as March 1, without the need for mandatory quarantine but with Covid testing pre-departure and upon arrival in Malaysia still required.

