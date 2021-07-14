(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s cabinet ministers unanimously decided to continue pledging full support to Muhyiddin Yassin as the nation’s prime minister, according to statement on Wednesday.

The backing comes a week after the largest political party in the ruling coalition said it was retracting support for Muhyiddin and asked him to resign over the worsening Covid situation.

Malaysia has struggled to contain the outbreak driven by the emergence of more contagious variants despite much of the country being under a lockdown since June 1, attracting criticism over the government’s handling.

New cases topped a record 11,000 for a second day on Wednesday, even as the country ramps up vaccination and screenings to curb the spread. The number could rise in the next few days before stabilizing as the outbreak is being fueled by the delta variant, Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Tuesday.

The government’s focus is to make the National Recovery Plan, aimed at controlling the pandemic and gradually lifting movement restrictions, a success for the welfare of the people, the ministers said in the statement.

