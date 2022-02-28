(Bloomberg) -- CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. could incur losses of as much as several hundred million ringgit due to a processing error that saw excess funds deposited in more than 10,000 customer accounts, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Malaysian lender, which counts sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd. as its largest shareholder, discovered the problem this year and has traced it back to 2019, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. CIMB could acknowledge a charge related to the losses when it reports earnings, though they are not expected to have a material impact on the bank, they said.

CIMB is expected to release its fourth quarter and full year earnings results on Monday. The bank is estimated to report net income of 4.7 billion ringgit ($1.1 billion) in 2021, which would be its strongest annual figure since 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Representatives for CIMB didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Malaysia’s central bank asked the lender to provide “reasonable options” for customers to return the excess money, Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus told reporters during a virtual briefing on Malaysia’s fourth quarter gross domestic product results on Feb. 11. The central bank would take appropriate supervisory and enforcement actions on CIMB if its findings reveal any breach of legal or regulatory requirements, Shamsiah said.

CIMB’s technical glitch comes as Southeast Asian banks come under scrutiny over issues with their digital infrastructure. In December, about 790 customers of Singapore’s Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. lost a total of S$13.7 million ($10.1 million) in scams. A month earlier, thousands of DBS Group Holdings Ltd.’s customers were unable to log onto its online and mobile platforms.

