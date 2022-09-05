(Bloomberg) -- Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who last month started a 12-year prison sentence for his role in one of the world’s largest financial scandals, is in a stable condition after being hospitalized.

Najib is undergoing medical investigations, a spokesperson said via mobile-phone message on Sunday, without giving details on the health issue.

Just days after Najib was jailed for corruption in the 1MDB scandal, the country’s High Court sentenced his wife Rosmah Mansor to 10 years in prison and levied a fine of 970 million ringgit ($216 million) after finding her guilty on three counts of graft.

Najib’s conviction and sentencing prompted the head of the ruling party, the United Malays National Organization, to urge members to support a petition seeking a royal pardon by Malaysia’s king.

