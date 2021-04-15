(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s coronavirus is spreading at its fastest rate since at least March, days after the government warned the country may be on the cusp of a fourth wave at the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

The so-called “Rt” rate -- the reproduction number that shows how quickly the virus multiplies -- was 1.14 as of April 14, according to Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah on Twitter.

Malaysia added 1,889 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the most since March 5, and there’s concern that the government’s decision to allow bazaars to stay open through Ramadan may fuel the virus’s spread. Last year, most businesses remained closed during the Muslim fasting month to contain the pandemic.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Thursday urged visitors to bazaars to adhere to the set protocols, which include separating the entry and exit routes of visitors.

The increase in cases comes as Malaysia struggles with low vaccine supplies. The country expects mass inoculation to be in full swing once supplies stabilize starting June, Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a statement Wednesday.

Kelantan state, which registers the second-highest Rt rate at 1.27, saw most of its districts placed under renewed movement curbs effective Thursday.

