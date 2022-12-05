(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s East Coast Rail Link project will continue without any changes, according to the newly appointed Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

“This project has undergone two reviews on the routes,” Loke told reporters Tuesday. “Construction has already started and is progressing well.”

The 50.3 billion ringgit ($11.5 billion) East Coast Rail Link project is part of the Belt and Road initiative between Malaysia and China. The project is owned by Malaysia Rail Link, with China Communications Construction Co. as a contractor.

The 655-kilometer network will traverse the east coast states of Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang before linking the Klang Valley on the west coast of peninsular Malaysia. The project has completed 12 tunnel breakthroughs, Malaysia Rail Link said in a statement in October.

