(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s economic growth slowed in the first quarter, dragged down by weaker trade and investment in the export-reliant nation.

Gross domestic product expanded 4.5% from a year ago, down from 4.7% in the fourth quarter, the central bank said in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 22 economists was for growth of 4.3%.

Growth in domestic demand weakened to 4.4% in the first quarter from 5.7% in the previous three months, on the back of a slump in private and public-sector investment. The central bank said consumer spending will likely moderate but remain firm

A rebound in agriculture and solid growth in services helped to underpin the economy’s expansion

Exports contracted in February and March, resulting in quarterly growth of 0.1%. For trade-reliant Malaysia, the renewed tariff tensions between the U.S. and China poses a serious threat to the economy

The central bank, which cut interest rates last week, is forecasting growth of 4.3% to 4.8% this year, compared with the government’s projection of 4.9%. Growth risks remain tilted to the downside due to global factors, the bank said on Thursday

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad recently revived billion-dollar infrastructure projects that were put on hold in 2018 -- such as the $11 billion East Coast Rail Link and the $34 billion Bandar Malaysia property and transport hub -- which could start translating to stronger growth in the second half, according to Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd

