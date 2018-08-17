(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s economy grew at the slowest pace in more than a year as Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad made good on his election pledge to scale back government spending.

Mahathir, who is marking his 100 days in office, has moved quickly to deliver on promises to fight corruption, review Chinese-funded projects and cut consumption taxes. He’s canceled and postponed infrastructure projects backed by China including the $20 billion-East Coast Rail Link and energy pipelines as he tries to negotiate better terms.

The political transition had an impact on the data. The GDP report shows public sector investment contracted 9.8 percent in the second quarter from a year ago, dragging down overall government expenditure by 1.4 percent.

Domestic demand still remains strong. The scrapping of a 6 percent goods-and-services tax soon after Mahathir took office in May helped to boost private consumption by 8 percent last quarter from a year ago, while investment surged 6.1 percent.

Central bank Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus, who announced the GDP numbers at her first media briefing since taking the post in June, said the economy will probably expand about 5 percent this year, lower than the government’s previous projection of 5.5 percent to 6 percent.

The drop in public sector spending was related to the government’s transition and is expected to be temporary, she said.

The slowdown last quarter comes against the backdrop of heightened global financial market volatility and the escalation of trade tensions. While the currency has been relatively sheltered from the worst of the emerging-market rout that’s hit countries like Indonesia and India, the ringgit weakened to an eight-month low against the dollar this week.

Nor Shamsiah said the direct effect of the trade tensions will be minimal, but if they escalate to include more countries and goods, then Malaysia would also be affected.

The governor led policy makers in holding the benchmark interest rate at 3.25 percent last month, extending a pause since the monetary authority raised borrowing costs in January. Inflation is subdued, easing to 0.8 percent in March, the slowest pace since 2015.

Other Details:

Manufacturing rose 4.9 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, down from 5.3 percent in the previous three months

Agriculture contracted 2.2 percent, compared with a gain of 2.8 percent in the first quarter

Services growth was unchanged at 6.5 percent

Export growth eased to 2 percent from 3.7 percent

