(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s industrial production increased at its slowest pace since August 2021, as weakening external trade weighed down the manufacturing sector.

Industrial output in January grew 1.8% from a year earlier, lower than the median estimate of 2.3% in a Bloomberg survey, according to the Department of Statistics of Malaysia. Computers, electronics and optical products, the largest contributor to the nation’s manufacturing sector, saw output growth slowing to 0.8%, compared to a 7.6% rise in December.

The decelerating growth was largely in line with the declining trend in the global semiconductor industry amid slower momentum in global trade.

