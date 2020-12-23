(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s religious authorities have decided that the coronavirus vaccine is allowed and is mandatory for some groups, Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said in a statement.

This view has been relayed to the Council of Rulers, he said on Wednesday, amid concern among local Muslims that the shots could contain substances forbidden by Islam.

The Special Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Malaysian Islamic Affairs, which met on Dec. 3, is of the opinion that the vaccine must be administered to groups identified by the government, Zulkifli said.

“As such, I urge all Malaysians, especially Muslims, to abide by and give full trust to the government to manage the Covid-19 pandemic through the use of vaccines,” he said.

He added that the usage of vaccines to protect Muslims from dangerous diseases was not unusual in Islamic law. National Islamic authorities had already allowed six such instances between 1988 to 2013, he said.

