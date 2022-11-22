(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s monarch has been thrust into the middle of a political crisis that will see him determine a new prime minister for the third time in three years, expanding his role as a political arbiter.

The Southeast Asia nation is still waiting for a new premier after Saturday’s elections left coalitions led by reformist Anwar Ibrahim and former leader Muhyiddin Yassin without a majority. Neither of them have been able to convince King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah they have support from other parties to form government.

A third bloc that both leaders are courting is split, leaving some leaders visibly frustrated as the impasse extends to a fourth day. The king has advised the bloc -- Barisan Nasional -- to join any unity government after meeting with its leaders from the coalition, local media said. Earlier he was expected to interview 30 lawmakers this bloc on their pick of prime minister though they have asked for a delay to deliberate on their decision.

The king will now consult the heads of other royal houses in Malaysia in a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the brewing political crisis.

These fast-moving events put the king in a consequential role to help form the government as he carefully weighs which candidate has the best chance of ensuring a stable government after years of political turmoil.

“The inconclusive election and the collapse of Barisan has opened up a new chapter in Malaysian politics,” said Ibrahim Suffian, co-founder of the Merdeka Center for Opinion Research. “The divisions and factionalism that run deep and across the political parties has forced the monarch to step up and become an arbiter.”

Malaysia’s once-peripheral king has re-emerged as major political force in recent years after six decades of rule under the United Malays National Organisation and its allies. The role, assigned to the heads of nine royal families every five years, has been largely ceremonial though it remains influential as the monarchy is seen as defenders of Islam.

But as UMNO’s control waned, the monarchy has had to step in. The current king named Muhyiddin as prime minister without a parliamentary vote after Mahathir Mohamad abruptly resigned from the post in 2020.

Just over a year later, mounting anger over the government’s handling of the pandemic and the economy forced Muhyiddin and his cabinet to resign and the king stepped into the political fray again, this time appointing Ismail Sabri Yaakob to the post. His decision saw UMNO retake power following a two year absence.

This time around, the king has openly asked Anwar and Muhyiddin to form a unity government during a meeting at the palace on Tuesday. Muhyiddin openly refused, telling reporters his alliance had the majority on its own right while Anwar said he would “digest” the king’s advice and work on building more support.

“If this stalemate continues, and the king isn’t able to get the cooperation, he can under the constitution go ahead and take the bold step of naming PM without actually knowing whether the person has the majority of support,” said Salim Bashir Bhaskaran, a practicing criminal lawyer and former president of the Malaysian Bar.

The constitution only says the king shall appoint a prime minister who in his judgment is likely to command the confidence of the majority of the members of parliament. On Tuesday, the king said he would come to a decision soon on the prime minister and urged Malaysians to accept the choice made by voters and lawmakers.

“Please be rational and we have to move on,” he told journalists outside the palace. “We have to move forward for our beloved country.

(Updates from paragraph three and four)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.