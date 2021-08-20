Aug 20, 2021
Malaysia’s King Names Ismail Sabri Yaakob as New Premier
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s monarch selected Ismail Sabri Yakoob as the new prime minister, ending a weeklong political crisis in the pandemic-hit country.
Ismail Sabri will be sworn in on Aug. 21, according to a statement from the palace. The statement came after the king met with the country’s other royal rulers on Friday to discuss the situation.
The appointment caps weeks of political upheaval, which led to Muhyiddin Yassin and his entire cabinet resigning on Monday after 17 months in office amid mounting anger over his handling of the pandemic and the economy. Daily Covid cases hit a record for a third day on Friday despite a seven-month state of emergency and multiple lockdowns.
The king plays a largely ceremonial role but appoints the person he believes has majority support of parliament to be premier. Once appointed, the new prime minister should face a confidence vote in parliament as soon as possible, the palace said in a statement Wednesday.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
