(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad was admitted to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday for a full medical check-up and further observation, according to a statement.

  • The former prime minister is expected to remain there for the next few days, the medical facility said in a statement late Thursday
  • NOTE: Mahathir has had several coronary bypass operations in the past

