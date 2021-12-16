Dec 16, 2021
Malaysia’s Mahathir Admitted to Hospital for Check-Up
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad was admitted to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday for a full medical check-up and further observation, according to a statement.
- The former prime minister is expected to remain there for the next few days, the medical facility said in a statement late Thursday
- NOTE: Mahathir has had several coronary bypass operations in the past
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.