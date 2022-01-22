(Bloomberg) -- Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been readmitted to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur, a little over a week after he was discharged from the same hospital.

Mahathir, 96, is in the cardiac care unit, his spokesman said, without providing further details.

Mahathir was discharged from the institute on Jan. 13 after a successful elective medical procedure. The institute didn’t identify the procedure the two-time Malaysian prime minister underwent.

Malaysia’s longest-serving prime minister has had several coronary bypass operations in the past. He suffered a heart attack in 2006 and again the following year.

