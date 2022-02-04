(Bloomberg) -- Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is spending his nights at the hospital, where he is receiving further medical treatment, his office said in a statement.

The 96-year-old has been allowed to return home daily, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., since Wednesday, a spokesperson said Friday. “Mahathir will continue to undergo rehabilitation treatment and for the time being is advised not to receive visitors,” said his office.

Mahathir was readmitted to the National Heart Institute’s cardiac care unit last month, days after he had been discharged from the same hospital. His condition improved last week, allowing him to joke with family and regain his appetite, his daughter said on Jan. 25.

Malaysia’s longest-serving prime minister has had several coronary bypass operations in the past. He suffered a heart attack in 2006 and again the following year.

