(Bloomberg) -- Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is seeking a court order to serve the remainder of his 1MDB-linked prison sentence under house arrest, just two months after a royal decision to halve his jail term.

Najib on Monday filed a judicial review stating that the former king, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, had issued an addendum order on Jan. 29 allowing his reduced prison sentence be served under house arrest. This information was not made public, according to Najib, who was imprisoned in 2022 for crimes he committed while in power.

A Pardons Board meeting Sultan Abdullah chaired on that same date decided to halve Najib’s jail term to six years, according to the Malaysian government in February. It was one of the last acts by Sultan Abdullah, who ended his five-year reign under Malaysia’s rotational monarchy in January.

Najib, in his judicial review application, requested that the court compel the government to verify the existence of the king’s supplementary order, and, upon confirmation, execute it so that he may be moved to his residence in Kuala Lumpur. He named the Home Ministry, Commissioner General of Prisons and Federal Territories Pardons Board among the defendants.

Najib added that he had already written letters to the Attorney-General and the Home Ministry on the matter, but received no response. As a result, he said his “personal rights have been adversely affected and infringed upon.”

Malaysian Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil told reporters that the cabinet was not aware of Najib’s application for house arrest and didn’t discuss it during their weekly meeting on Wednesday.

Last month, the Malaysian government had agreed in principle to allow some convicts serving a maximum four years in prison be placed under house arrest instead. A panel will be formed to evaluate the types of prisoners who qualify, according to Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution.

Najib is currently serving his sentence after being convicted in 2022 on three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of abuse of power in relation to the country’s troubled investment fund 1MDB. The fund became the center of a multi-billion-dollar scandal that spawned probes across continents.

Najib was accused of transferring 42 million ringgit ($8.8 million) from 1MDB subsidiary SRC International Sdn to his personal account between 2014 and 2015. He remains on trial for dozens of other criminal charges related to the troubled wealth fund.

