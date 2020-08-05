(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia added the highest number of new coronavirus cases in a week, most of which were found among international arrivals in the country.

The health ministry confirmed 21 new cases on Wednesday, of which 15 were foreigners who entered the country through the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. That’s the most since July 28. It was only on Tuesday that Malaysia reported just one new case, the least since July 1.

The government has taken steps to prevent a resurgence in infections seen elsewhere in the world. It imposed mandatory quarantine for all new arrivals at selected facilities, instead of at home, and required people to wear masks when in crowded public spaces.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.