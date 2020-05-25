(Bloomberg) --

Malaysia reported the highest daily increase in new coronavirus cases since April 11 just three weeks since it relaxed lockdown measures.

The country confirmed 172 new cases on Monday, of which 112 are from immigration depots, according to the health ministry. That brings the total to 7,417 infections and 115 deaths.

The government allowed nearly all sectors to reopen starting on May 4 as each day of the lockdown had cost 2.4 billion ringgit ($550 million) of losses to the economy, even as it cautioned people to refrain from leaving their homes unless necessary. The health ministry had warned that any rebound in infections from the relaxed restrictions would only be seen about two weeks after.

Malaysia has taken a strong stance against migrant workers and undocumented people after neighboring Singapore saw a surge of new cases in dormitories for foreign workers. Malaysia has moved to detain hundreds of people without proper permits to stay in the country and imposed enhanced lockdowns on buildings home to mostly foreigners.

