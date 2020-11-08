Malaysia’s Opposition Says 2021 Budget May Not Get Support

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s 2021 budget may not be passed in parliament easily if the government doesn’t make changes to the budget, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim told the House of Representatives on Monday.

He urged Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz to review efforts to manage the virus pandemic

Next year’s budget doesn’t include opposition’s earlier demands: Anwar

