(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s 2021 budget may not be passed in parliament easily if the government doesn’t make changes to the budget, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim told the House of Representatives on Monday.

  • He urged Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz to review efforts to manage the virus pandemic
  • Next year’s budget doesn’t include opposition’s earlier demands: Anwar
  • NOTE: Malaysia Budget Lifts Development Spending to Revive Economy (2)
  • NOTE: Malaysia Prime Minister’s Survival Hinges on Passing Budget (1)

