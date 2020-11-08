1h ago
Malaysia’s Opposition Says 2021 Budget May Not Get Support
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s 2021 budget may not be passed in parliament easily if the government doesn’t make changes to the budget, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim told the House of Representatives on Monday.
- He urged Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz to review efforts to manage the virus pandemic
- Next year’s budget doesn’t include opposition’s earlier demands: Anwar
