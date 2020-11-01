1h ago
Malaysia’s Parliament to Adjourn Early on Virus Concerns
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s parliament will adjourn at 1pm local time on Monday, according to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun.
- Parliament will reconvene on Tuesday at 10am
- Several senate staff were infected with the coronavirus: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Takiyuddin Hassan
- Parliament may shorten proceedings to half a day for just this week: Takiyuddin
- Parliament will seek approval to shorten proceedings on a daily basis
- Decision was made at a meeting with leaders of all parties, and approved by the lower house
