(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s ruling United Malays National Organisation and its allies claimed a resounding victory in a state assembly election on Saturday, strengthening its position ahead of a general election due next year.

Crowds chanted “dissolve parliament” as Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob walked through the party’s command center in Johor state Saturday night, according to broadcaster Astro Awani. Ismail congratulated his coalition as official results were trickling in.

An UMNO win in Johor is set to renew pressure on Ismail to announce a general election soon, as his party seeks to solidify its majority following a series of short-lived coalitions that brought the country three prime ministers since 2018 -- as many as Malaysia had in the previous 37 years.

The Barisan Nasional coalition led by UMNO won 38 of 56 seats in Johor and is on track for a two-thirds majority in the state assembly, UMNO secretary-general Ahmad Maslan wrote on Twitter, citing an unofficial tally. In November, the coalition won a supermajority in the Malacca state election, prompting calls within the party for the national vote to be brought forward.

Located in the southern tip of peninsular Malaysia, Johor was a test case for a new law that lowered the voting age to 18 from 21.

Younger voters angered by the 1MDB corruption scandal played a key role in ending BN’s six-decade rule in the last general election. Some 5.8 million new voters will be eligible in the next one.

The BN coalition unveiled a slew of measures to appeal to the youth vote in Johor, including cash handouts for students and affordable housing programs. It also picked fresh faces: about 70% of candidates are running for the first time.

