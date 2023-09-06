(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s biggest state Sarawak is in advanced negotiations with Singapore to supply hydropower via submarine cables.

Sarawak’s state energy unit Sarawak Energy, along with Singapore Power Group and Sembcorp Industries, has completed technical studies on the cables linking Borneo to the city-state, Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg said on Wednesday.

Sarawak generates 75% of its electricity from hydropower and has stated its ambition to become a renewable energy powerhouse in the region. The state already provides electricity to Indonesia’s Kalimantan region and is also helping to build a hydroelectric plant at Mentarang Induk.

Sarawak will start exporting energy to neighboring Sabah state next year, and also plans to supply power to Brunei.

