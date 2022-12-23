(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s urbanization rate has nearly tripled since 1970, with three-quarters of the nation’s residents now living in cities.

The nation’s urban population expanded to 24.4 million in 2020 from 3 million in 1970, according to a report released Friday by the Department of Statistics. The rural population saw rose slightly to 8.1 million from 7.5 million in the period.

The data underlines Malaysia’s transformation from being a major producer of rubber and tin to a one of the world’s leading producers of semiconductors. Shipments of manufactured goods, including the growing electrical and electronics sector, made up almost 85% of total exports in November, with agricultural goods accounting for just 7%, official data show.

Malaysia was the world’s sixth-largest exporter of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits in 2021, according to UN Comtrade data, ahead of the US which took seventh place.

