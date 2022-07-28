(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s female graduates have narrowed the unemployment rate gap with men for a third straight year, yet major differences remain for jobs requiring higher level degrees.

The overall jobless rate for 2.476 million women graduates in the Southeast Asian nation declined to 4.3% in 2021, versus 4% for men. That’s a huge improvement from 2018, when female employment was a full percentage point lower than males.

Still, much of the shrinkage has been based on lower level diploma jobs, according to data released by the Department of Statistics.

Female degree holders, who typically pass higher entry requirements and complete more course work than diploma holders, registered a jobless rate of almost 5% in 2021, nearly 2 percentage points higher than their male counterparts.

The reverse was true for female diploma holders, who saw a 3.5% jobless rate last year, compared to male unemployment at 5%.

Malaysia’s overall unemployment rate dipped to 3.9% in May, according to the latest figures, thanks to an increase in economic activity after reopening of international borders in April. The rate has fallen below 4% for the first time since the pandemic struck in early 2020, and is comparable to 3.8% in the UK and 3.5% in Australia.

The country has also moved to encourage women to enter the workforce. Female labor force participation grew to 83% in 2021, with men dropping to 87% from more than 88% previously.

