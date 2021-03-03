(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s Finance Ministry said Deloitte PLT has agreed to a 324 million ringgit ($80 million) settlement to resolve all claims related to their audit of 1MDB and its former unit SRC International, according to a statement Wednesday.

The out-of-court settlement with Deloitte will expedite the payment of monies, to fulfill 1MDB and SRC’s outstanding obligations, which would otherwise be delayed by potentially protracted and costly court battles.

