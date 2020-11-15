22m ago
Malaysia Says in Final Stage of Talks With Vaccine Manufacturers
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia has contacted ten manufacturers whose coronavirus vaccines are at phase 3 of the clinical trials, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in parliament Monday.
- Several negotiations have reached the final stage and an agreement will be reached soon
- The talks cover cooperation in various stages of vaccine development such as R&D, exchange of scientists, development of fill and finish (technology transfer, logistics, cold chain), and purchase of vaccines
- Through COVAX, Malaysia will obtain enough vaccine for 10% of the population
- Government is working on obtaining another 60% to enable herd immunity in the country
- Malaysia is working on getting access to the vaccines as early as the first or second quarter of next year
