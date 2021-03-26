(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s government will pay more attention to economic sectors most affected by the pandemic such as tourism and retail, and will wait for the recovery to gain traction before considering any new taxes, the country’s finance minister said Friday.

The Finance Ministry is studying the possibility of a consumption tax, but “we have decided this is not the right time to introduce any new form of taxation,” Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “After the economy has recovered, we really need to relook at widening our revenue base.”

Bank Negara Malaysia will disclose its gross domestic product forecast in its annual report due March 31, but Zafrul said that for now the government is maintaining its expectation that the economy will grow 6.5%-7.5% this year after contracting 5.6% in 2020.

“The focus of the government today is on the economy’s revival, we would like to jumpstart the economy,” he said. “We have to balance between short-term fiscal injection to the economy with medium- to long-term fiscal consolidation.”

Malaysia announced a 20 billion ringgit ($4.8 billion) package last week to revitalize the economy as the pace of new Covid infections slows and vaccines are rolled out. The plan included 11 billion ringgit in direct fiscal injection, which Zafrul said would be funded through domestic borrowing.

Other points from the interview:

Malaysia remains in discussions with auditors and legal firms to recover assets lost in the 1MDB scandal

Zafrul ruled out a capital gains tax on stocks

The government will soon start the bidding process to build 5G infrastructure, and currently is going through a process to ensure “all the right governance is in place”

Malaysia sees no need to list Petronas on the stock market, as it can raise funds in the bond market

(Updates with details throughout)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.