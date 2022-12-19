(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia will have to present the new spending plan for 2023 to parliament by the first quarter of next year, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Tuesday.

He said this as he tabled a special allocation involving 107.7 billion ringgit ($24 billion) in the House of Representatives. Anwar, who doubles as finance minister, said the bill was for the purpose of paying the emoluments of civil servants and to meet existing commitments for the first six months of 2023.

Tuesday’s bill “does not involve new projects, as lawmakers will be able to debate this once parliament is officiated by the king and the new budget is presented, which, according to the schedule, is at end-February or early-March,” said Anwar. The bill includes 2 billion ringgit in cash aid benefiting nine million people, he said, with the cash to be disbursed beginning January.

Anwar on Monday easily survived a parliamentary confidence vote, allowing his month-old-administration to turn its attention to the economy and to formulate a budget that would help sustain a fragile post-pandemic recovery. Growth is expected to slow next year amid an unfavorable global environment.

Anwar earlier this month said he was reviewing the 2023 spending plan presented by his predecessor, while indicating that most of the proposals in there would remain untouched.

The previous administration led by Ismail Sabri Yaakob had in October presented a tighter budget for next year with a view to narrowing the government’s funding shortfall. Parliament was dissolved before lawmakers could approve that plan, placing the onus on Anwar to present a fresh budget in line with his coalition government’s aspirations.

