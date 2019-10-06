(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia is asking the brother of ex-premier Najib Razak and former cabinet ministers to return funds believed to have come from 1MDB or risk being prosecuted.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is seeking about 420 million ringgit ($100 million) from 80 individuals and entities, including Nazir Razak, former chairman at CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. and brother to Najib, Chief Latheefa Koya tells reporters in Putrajaya. The agency also named former Deputy Finance Minister Ahmad Maslan and former Trade Minister Shahrir Samad, who was chairman of Federal Land Development Authority until last year.

The nation’s investigators are taking a pragmatic approach to recouping funds lost through troubled state fund 1MDB, saying they won’t pursue charges against those who willingly return the money voluntarily.

