(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia has served summons to all three Goldman Sachs Group Inc. units that it seeks to indict in the case involving troubled state fund 1MDB.

Four summons were served in total as Delaware-based Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC has two addresses, while charges were also sent to Goldman Sachs International (UK) and Goldman Sachs (Singapore), Deputy Public Prosecutor Aaron Chelliah said in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

The court set Sept. 30 for the next pretrial hearing after Goldman’s lawyer said the charges remain incomplete. Only three of four charges were served to the Singapore unit, while the summons only reached Goldman Sachs (Asia) last week, said lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik.

To contact the reporter on this story: Anisah Shukry in Kuala Lumpur at ashukry2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Yudith Ho at yho35@bloomberg.net, ;Marcus Wright at mwright115@bloomberg.net, Russell Ward

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.