(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia will likely keep borrowing costs unchanged for a fourth straight meeting amid risks of inflation flaring as the government caps subsidies and boosts taxes while slower economic growth poses an additional challenge.

Bank Negara Malaysia will maintain the overnight policy rate at 3% on Wednesday, according to all 21 analysts in a Bloomberg News survey. That would keep the key rate at a record discount to the upper bound of the Federal Reserve’s rate, adding pressure on the local currency.

Standing pat will give the central bank space to continue assessing the domestic inflation and growth outlook — both of which see increasing risks on the horizon. The government plans to narrow the budget deficit by moving away from broad subsidies along with raising taxes. Those are seen to revive price pressures and curb domestic demand at a time when the trade-reliant nation faces heightened global volatility.

Here’s what to watch out for in the statement at 3 p.m. in Kuala Lumpur:

Slower Growth

Malaysia’s gross domestic product moderated last year, and came in slightly below the central bank’s forecast of about 4% growth, according to the government’s advance estimates released last week. The final GDP report is due on Feb. 16.

The data prompted mixed reactions from economists, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowering its growth forecast for Malaysia this year to 4% from 4.5%. Bloomberg Economics sees a slower expansion of 3.3%, while RHB Bank Bhd. maintained its growth projection at 4.6%.

BNM may cut through the noise by providing more details behind the disappointing preliminary GDP, as well as its guidance for the year, in the policy statement on Wednesday. In November, the central bank said it expects the economy to quicken within the 4%-5% range in 2024.

Inflation Risk

The finance ministry, meanwhile, sees headline inflation averaging 2.1% to 3.6% in 2024, from 2.5% last year. The wide forecast range signals the unpredictable direction that price pressures may take as the government embarks on limiting energy subsidies as well as boosting state revenues.

How Malaysia executes its plan to shift to more targeted support will determine the inflationary trajectory in 2024, according to Yun Liu, an economist at HSBC Holdings Plc. A two percentage-point hike to the service tax beginning in March may also add to price pressures, she added.

Consumer-price growth has steadily slowed in Malaysia in the past year, partly due to the lag effects of post-pandemic policy tightening as well as well as the impact of an estimated 81 billion ringgit ($17 billion) in subsidy for fuel, power and cooking oil last year.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“A rate cut doesn’t appear imminent. That would add to the headwinds against the ringgit. The Malaysian currency — near its all-time low against the greenback — was one of the weakest-performing currencies in emerging markets in 2023, despite support from energy prices. BNM signaled last year that it is committed to keeping ringgit moves orderly.

Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economist

For the full note, click here.

The ringgit, which hit a 25-year low of almost 4.8 per dollar in October, remains under pressure amid the record-high interest rate differential with the Fed and concerns over Malaysia’s political stability. The Southeast Asian country had seen four different premiers in as many years before Anwar Ibrahim rose to power in 2022.

Analysts though see rosier prospects for the currency in 2024 even after an almost 3% decline against the dollar so far this year.

Economists at Malayan Banking Bhd. expect the currency to strengthen this year to 4.40 against the US dollar at the year end. Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd said the ringgit is poised to become the best-performing currency in the region this year.

