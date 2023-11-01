(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s central bank is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate steady again Thursday, as cooling price pressures, global uncertainty and political resistance to higher borrowing costs likely outweigh concerns around a weakening ringgit.

Bank Negara Malaysia will maintain the overnight policy rate at 3% for a third straight meeting, according to all 21 economists in a Bloomberg survey. Borrowing costs were adjusted just once this year, as the central bank took stock of the effect of its cumulative 125 basis points of post-pandemic rate hikes.

Thursday’s decision — BNM’s final rate review of 2023 — may not be an easy one for the central bank, even as inflation cooled to a 30-month-low last month. Standing pat would buck the hawkish trend rippling across the region as peers look to back their currencies. The ringgit is the second-worst performer in Asia this year as Malaysia’s interest rate remains at a record discount relative to the Federal Reserve’s.

“We see Bank Negara Malaysia facing a dilemma over further interest rate hikes,” said economists at United Overseas Bank in a note. Still, another quarter-point hike would have little impact on Malaysia’s rate gap with the US, they said. They maintained their forecast for the central bank to stay pat on global uncertainty and signs of softening domestic demand.

Policymakers have signaled they’re looking elsewhere to defend the ringgit, as easing inflation makes raising borrowing costs difficult to justify to the public. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has dismissed higher rates as a means to support the ringgit, saying he’s instead working on decoupling from the US dollar as a long-term solution.

Separately, BNM Governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said the bank would continue to ensure orderly ringgit movements. BNM has already been keeping liquidity tight by selling bills to support the currency, and the nation’s interbank rate has risen to the highest level since February.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

A number of factors favor a hold, including inflation that’s back near the long-term average. More importantly, our analysis suggests a hike would unlikely turn ringgit sentiment around. It would, though, add to growth headwinds from tighter fiscal policy and weaker global demand.

Tamara Mast Henderson, economist

To be sure, there may still be a case for a rate hike in the future. Malaysia’s inflation outlook faces upside risks from multiple fronts, from plans to cut subsidies to geopolitical tensions including the Israel-Hamas conflict. Price pressures could average by as much as 3.6% next year, according to the government, compared to between 2.5% to 3% in 2023.

