(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia will allow all adults to take their Covid-19 booster dose three months after their last shot, halving the interval previously proposed for Pfizer and AstraZeneca recipients as it seeks to slow the spead of omicron.

Malaysia will also lift its travel ban on eight African nations as the restrictions “make no sense anymore because omicron is coming from all the other countries,” said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in a briefing Tuesday They will be added to the list of high-risk nations, which include the U.K., the U.S. and India Malaysians are “strongly advised” against unnecessary travel to the 18 countries on the high-risk list

Malaysia has detected 306 possible cases of the omicron variant among travelers from Dec. 21 to 25, and is now awaiting the results of whole genome sequencing testing

NOTE: Malaysia Suspects First Local Omicron Case as Variant Spreads

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.