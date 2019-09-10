(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia closed more than 400 schools, citing unhealthy air quality as smoke and ash from raging forest fires in Indonesia spread to more areas in countries from Thailand to the Philippines.

Malaysian authorities ordered the closing of schools in Sarawak state after the air quality reached “very unhealthy” levels -- a reading of between 201-300 on the air quality index, the education ministry said in a statement Tuesday. The haze also engulfed the southern provinces of the Philippines and Songkhla in Thailand.

Indonesia has warned of an increase in the number of hotspots this year, reviving fears of a repeat of the deadly haze which engulfed Singapore, parts of Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand for over a month in 2015. More than 2,500 hotspots scattered throughout Southeast Asia were detected in the past week, Indonesia’s weather agency said on Sunday, citing satellite data.

While the air quality in Singapore continues to be “moderate” with a pollutant index reading of 85-97 on Tuesday afternoon, it has deteriorated from 72-80 a day earlier, according to data from National Environment Agency showed. A gauge above 100 is “unhealthy”, according to a health advisory by the agency.

Indonesia has deployed thousands of military, police and disaster mitigation agency workers to extinguish forest and land fires in more than 1,600 spots. The disaster mitigation agency is using 37 aircraft for water bombing, weather modification and artificial rain operations, it said in a statement.

The blazes are often started to clear land for plantations in the world’s largest producer of the edible oil from palm trees. The recurrence of fires prompted Indonesian President Joko Widodo to make permanent a ban on clearing new forest land for farming.

