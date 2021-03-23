1h ago
Malaysia, Singapore Working on Reciprocal Vaccine Certification
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia and Singapore are working toward reciprocal vaccination certification as the Southeast Asian neighbors plan to restore cross-border travel.
- Operational details, including the health protocols and the application process involved for entry and exit between the two nations will be discussed further, according to a statement issued Tuesday after a meeting between Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Malaysian counterpart Hishammudin Tun Hussein
- The two nations also reaffirmed their commitment to continue to vaccinate long-term residents, including Malaysians residing in Singapore and Singaporeans residing in Malaysia.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.