(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s stocks and the ringgit weakened after Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of parliament on Monday, paving the way for elections this year.

The benchmark KLCI Index dropped as much as 1.6% in a third day of losses as trading resumed after a holiday, mirroring declines in Asia. Electronics company Inari Amertron, Press Metal Aluminium and Top Glove were among the biggest losers on the gauge. The ringgit slid 0.5% versus the dollar.

The dissolution comes three days after Ismail’s administration presented a budget for next year that cuts taxes while still narrowing the fiscal deficit through more targeted subsidies. The spending plan will have to be tabled again after elections are held, Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz told local media on Friday, citing the 1999 early polls as precedent.

The elections will be viewed positively by the market if it is able to restore political stability, CGS-CIMB head of Malaysia research Ivy Ng wrote in a note. But the possibility of a hung parliament, and the subsequent inability to pass the 2023 Budget, remains a key risk which could lead to a selldown in the KLCI.

“We advise investors to stay defensive in view of election uncertainty and concerns over global recession,” she said.

Ng added that construction and property sectors could potentially benefit in the medium term, while other potential beneficiaries include regulated assets like telco and utilities from policy clarity.

The ringgit may face some weakness amid the uncertainty ahead of the general elections, according to Qi Gao, FX strategist at Scotiabank in Singapore.

“In general, the ringgit will follow the broad market tone, and will be propped up if the incumbent prime minister wins the elections,” he added.

The 2023 budget contains something for almost everyone and should bode well for consumption and corporate earnings, Citigroup Inc. analysts including Megat Fais wrote in a note.

